Vaccination drive kicks off in Goa, 700 recipients on the first day
Ranganath Bhoji, a Goa Medical College and Hospital employee, became the first person to get Covid-19 vaccination in Goa on Saturday. He was chosen through a draw of lots among the 2,000 health workers registered for vaccination at the state’s premier research institute.
“Ranganath Bhoji was among the first persons to be deputed to work in the Covid-19 wards…set up last year,” S M Bandekar, the college dean said.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who oversaw the launch of the vaccination drive in the state, offered Bhoji flowers and congratulated him after the vaccination.
The vaccination drive has been launched at seven centres in Goa with 700 health workers scheduled to be vaccinated on the first day. As many as 11,000 people have been identified to be vaccinated in the first round of the drive. Around 19,000 frontline workers have registered to be vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 165,714
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption and diversification major USP of Indian startups: PM Modi
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox