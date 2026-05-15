‘Vasooli shuru’, says Congress on fuel price hike; BJP credits PM Modi for ‘saving people from harm’

"Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over - Modi's extortion begins," Congress said.

Linking the fuel price hike to the completion of the assembly election in four states and one union territory, Congress said that “inflation man” PM Modi's " vasooli [extortion] begins" after the polls.

Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has "unleashed the whip" on the public after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 across the country.

The hike in fuel prices sparked reactions from the public as well as political leaders, some of who criticised the increase in petrol, diesel rates while others said it the move was necessitated by the global economic unrest caused by the US-Iran war. Track petrol, diesel prices across cities here

Diesel and petrol prices were increased in India on Friday after days of anticipation of a possible affect of the West Asia conflict on fuel rates in the country. State-run oil marketing companies on Friday raised petrol and diesel rates by ₹3 per litre each days, a move that came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to adopt certain measures in conserving foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

“Now that international oil prices are climbing up because of the war in West Asia unleashed by the PM’s good friends—the US and Israel—and assembly elections are over, the Modi Govt has increased petrol and diesel prices after having hiked commercial LPG prices earlier,” he said.

“For years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Indian National Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to Indian consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. That, however, did not happen and consumers were fleeced," Ramesh said on X.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said benefits of the declining international oil prices were never passed on to the Indian consumers, implying that the impact of war has been handed down to the people in no time.

This is bound to lead to further inflation that is now projected to be close to six per cent for this financial year, Ramesh said, adding that growth estimates will be lowered considerably.

West Bengal minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said that PM Modi has not let any harm come to the common people, adding that the fuel prices have been increased in a way that it has minimum impact.

"For the past three years, a war has been going on in the world. Due to this, various types of crises have arisen in other countries. Prime Minister Modi has not let any harm come to us. Only the price of gas has increased. At least the price has been increased to the minimum...," Ghosh said, speaking to ANI news agency.

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana said, "The entire world is impacted due to the ongoing crisis and the fuel prices were already increased by double. But our PM's economic policies kept it in control. Now the people are understanding this themselves... There is an urge to save fuel, use public transport, avoid unnecessary travel, save foreign currency... Our country did not see any shortage of fuel till now and I am confident that the country will rise once again under the leadership of our Prime Minister and become an inspiration..."

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that PM Modi “has failed in international relations”.

"He could not manage things well. During Covid, he said, ring the bell, light the lamp... How can I consume less oil? How can I stop it? How can I stop using my vehicle? You may ask all the central ministers to reduce their security. Okay, fine. Let all others do the same. But no one should travel outside the country. How can that be possible? It is their earning, it is their choice," Shivakumar said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad asked why fuel prices increased under the Modi government in the last 10-12 years even when there was no war.

“It's a straight question to Modi government... in the last 10-12 years, when crude oil prices were low and there was no war taking place, excise duty was increased 16 times. Petrol and diesel prices went from around ₹65 to over ₹100. At that time, when there was an opportunity to give relief to the people, no benefit was provided,” Azad said, asking, “So now, when prices are rising, why are you putting such a huge burden on the public.”

"Why are you hitting people where it hurts the most? I want to ask the common people, especially the people of Bengal... what did they gain after supporting the BJP? Diesel and petrol prices have now been increased by ₹3. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi repeatedly claimed that there were sufficient fuel reserves, that there would be no shortage, and that prices would not rise. This clearly shows their double standards in politics. They are simply looting the people and doing nothing else," Kirti Azad said.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday hinted about the price hike. At some stage the government has to take a view on raising prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel, he said at a CII event in Delhi. His assertion came after PM’s Sunday call to people to conserve both energy and foreign exchange. He reiterated the same on Monday.