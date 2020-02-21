Venkaiah Naidu urges youngsters to take part in nation building

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:19 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged the younger people to shun negativism, join forces of growth, take an active interest in the country’s politics and participate in the nation-building activities.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Indian Student Parliament organised by the MIT-School of Government, Naidu called politics a vehicle for serving the people. He added it brings about the desired socio-economic change and takes the country to new levels of development besides strengthening the foundations of democracy.

“This is where young students — educated and informed citizens — should engage more to have meaningful political participation,” he added at the event, which is being attended by hundreds of youngsters from across the country and a galaxy of leading public figures.

Naidu asked the youngsters to speak in their mother tongues at home. “It is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve all our languages,’’ he said. Naidu urged those in public life to raise the standard of debates. He added the two Houses of the Parliament and state legislatures should be shining examples in setting standards without disruptions. “Mantra for a healthy democracy is: discuss, debate and decide and not disrupt. Agree to disagree and be tolerant of the mandate of the people,” said Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Naidu said corruption was eating into the vitals of democracy and called upon the younger people to be at the forefront in eliminating this and other social ills.

Naidu advised the younger people to understand India’s history, heritage, culture and sacrifices made by freedom fighters and national leaders, apart from the radical changes brought out by social reformers. He said that everyone should follow constitutional methods to achieve his or her goals.

Naidu described terrorism as the biggest threat to world peace and humanity and added India has always believed in peaceful coexistence. But one of the neighbours is aiding, abetting and funding terror, he added. Naidu said India would not tolerate any outside interference in its internal affairs.

Naidu also spoke about the coronavirus outbreak and the alarming manner in which it is spreading across the world. He underlined the importance of maintaining hygiene.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also shared his political experience with the students at the event, which will conclude on February 23.