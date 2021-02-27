Venugopal refuses to give mandate to contempt proceedings against ex- CJI Gogoi
Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to grant sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ranjan Gogoi for his alleged statements against the apex judiciary.
Activist Saket Gokhale had sought consent, a condition precedent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings, of the top-most law officer to initiate the case against the former CJI who had reportedly said at an event that the judiciary is "ramshackled" and it is quite unlikely for a person to get a timely verdict.
"I had the occasion to watch the entirety of the interview. It is obvious that all that has been said was good for the institution and will not any manner scandalise the court or lower its authority in the eyes of law," Venugopal said in his letter to the activist, denying consent for initiating the proceedings.
Venugopal said though ex-CJI's statements were strong, but they reflected his views on the ills of the judiciary.
Also read: No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC
The plea, seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the nominated Rajya Sabha MP, had specifically referred to the statements of Justice Gogoi who had said, "You want a 5 trillion dollar economy but you have a ramshackled judiciary...if you were to go to court, you would only be washing your dirty linen in court. You won't get a verdict. I have no hesitation in saying it."
Under the Contempt of Courts Act and the rules, the consent of attorney general or the solicitor general is required for filing a criminal contempt case by a private individual.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari announces new expressway, Travel from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airmeet becomes ISO certified, maintains high standard info security management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid spike in Mumbai: FIR against marriage halls; 120 buildings remain sealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘People want to know’: Kejriwal vs Gujarat BJP chief on civic election results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha minister says Centre's new regulation for digital platforms 'dictatorial'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ceasefire to have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations: Lt Gen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana’s Siddipet tense after alleged slaughter of cows, police arrest 8 men
- A court in Siddipet sent the eight accused to 14 days in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift
- The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 16th time this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet secretary to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishing hartal hits coastal belt in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has highest stake in Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: India at UNGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress equally respects all religions, people, castes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox