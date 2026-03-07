Veteran journalist Narayan Bareth passes away after cardiac arrest in Jaipur

Veteran journalist Narayan Bareth passed away here after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, a family member said on Saturday. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said Narayan Bareth had carved a distinct identity through public-interest journalism while working with reputed organisations such as the BBC. (X/@cpjoshiBJP)

His funeral will be conducted later in the day in Jaipur.

"Bareth had been hospitalised for several days due to pneumonia and suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday night, leading to his death," the family member said.

The veteran journalist had worked with the BBC and later served as the Rajasthan Information Commissioner.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders expressed grief over his demise.

Gehlot said Bareth had carved a distinct identity through public-interest journalism while working with reputed organisations such as the BBC.

He said Bareth also left a lasting impression during his tenure as information commissioner and was known as an efficient administrator.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.