Vice President elections 2025: CP Radhakrishnan or B Sudershan Reddy? VP election results to be declared tonight

The voting for the Vice Presidential elections 2025 have begun. With the first vote cast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the secret ballot to choose the next Vice President of India is underway. Opposition MPs attend a mock poll session regarding the voting process for the Vice Presidential election at the Central Hall of Parliament.(ANI)

The two choices for the post are — Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan, who has served as Governor of several states, and Congress-led INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Follow LIVE updates on VP elections 2025

The elections for the Vice President are being conducted after the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar, citing health reasons.

VP elections 2025: When will the results be out?

The voting for the VP elections commenced at 10 AM on Tuesday. With the Electoral college now casting their votes, the polling will be held till 5 PM.

As per the Election Commission of India, which is the body conducting the polls, the counting of votes will begin after 6 PM and is expected to carry on for the evening.

Hence, the final result of who is the next Vice President of India can be expected later tonight.

Also Read | Stage set for CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy: How are Vice President polls conducted

Odds stacked in favour of NDA

The electoral college comprises of 788 members of which 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha will also be eligible to vote in the election.

Based on the current government, the strength of the electoral college lies at 781 due to six vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha.

Despite abstentions from various parties, the NDA, along with support from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has 429 MPs backing Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, only 324 Opposition MPs are backing the INDIA bloc candidate. The candidate with 384 votes in the elections will be declared the Vice President of India.