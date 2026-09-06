Vice President Radhakrishnan arrives in Assam on two-day trip

"Welcome! Upon arrival in Guwahati today, the Honorable Vice President of India, respected Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji, was welcomed at Guwahati International Airport," Acharya said on social media.

He was received at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

Guwahati, Sept 6 Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Assam on Sunday morning on a two-day visit, during which he will attend a convocation ceremony and lay the foundation for various projects.

How will Radhakrishnan interact with the local community during his Assam visit?

How will Radhakrishnan interact with the local community during his Assam visit?

Why is Vice President Radhakrishnan's visit to Assam significant?

Why is Vice President Radhakrishnan's visit to Assam significant?

What events will Vice President Radhakrishnan attend during his visit to Assam?

What events will Vice President Radhakrishnan attend during his visit to Assam?

Sarma also accorded a warm welcome to Radhakrishnan on his maiden visit to Assam after assuming office.

"Hon'ble Vice President will take part in a host of programmes and enrich us with his words of wisdom," he added.

The VP is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra and the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences at Jyoti-Bishnu Antorjatik Kala Mandir later in the day.

On Monday morning, Radhakrishnan will first visit the Kamakhya temple. He will then attend a civic reception and lay the foundation for various projects at a programme at the Gauhati University.

This will be followed by an interaction with students, faculty members and leading citizens at the university's convention centre.

Radhakrishnan will thereafter proceed to Shillong, where he will attend a public reception and cultural programme at Soso Tham Auditorium, an official statement said.

On September 8, he will head to Imphal to visit the INA Museum and War Memorial at Moirang, and Sainik School.

The VP will thereafter proceed to Itanagar on September 9 to attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly.

He will also visit Nyedar Namlo, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the hearing and visually impaired.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.