Viral video of woman washing pistols helps cops bust illegal arms factory

The Madhya Pradesh police recently busted an illegal arms factory in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district with the help of a viral video purportedly showing a woman washing pistols with soap. Viral video of woman washing pistols with soap leads to cops busting illegal arms factory(Twitter)

In the video, which did rounds on social media, a woman wearing a saree can be seen holding a country-made pistol over a vessel and rubbing it with soap and brush to make it shine.

After verifying the video, a police team on Friday night raided a house in the Ganeshpura area - from where the illegal arms unit had been operated for the last six months, the Mahua police station in-charge Pawan Singh told the media, reported PTI.

The police have seized three country-made pistols, several half-made weapons, and various other equipment and materials from the illegal factory.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested a man-son duo - the woman's husband, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, and her father-in-law, Biharlal Sakhwar, for allegedly running the illegal arms factory. The duo were produced before a local court on Saturday which sent Biharilal to jail and his son Shakti to one-day police custody for interrogation, the police said.

The police have also registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act and are investigating the source of the supply of weapons, reported PTI.

Tihar jail official suspended for brandishing pistol

In another incident on Friday, a Tihar jail official was suspended for misconduct after a purported video showing him dancing at a party while brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media. In the 18-second video clip, Deepak Sharma, posted as assistant superintendent of police at the Mandoli Jail, can be seen swaying to the Bollywood song 'Khalnayak hoon main' at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi.

Sharma has been put under suspension and a fact-finding inquiry has been marked to the superintendent of jail number 15 - where he was posted, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)