e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / Vijay Diwas 2019: A look at its history and significance

Vijay Diwas 2019: A look at its history and significance

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The war led to the liberation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lt. Gen. J.S. Aurora, GOC-IN-C, Eastern Command and LT. GEN. A .A.K Niazi of Pakistan army signing the surrender documents in Dhaka on Dec. 16, 1971. Vice Admiral N. Krishnan, Air Marshal H.C. Dewan. LT. GEN. Sagat Singh, MAJ. GEN. J.F.R. Jacob are also seen in the picture.
Lt. Gen. J.S. Aurora, GOC-IN-C, Eastern Command and LT. GEN. A .A.K Niazi of Pakistan army signing the surrender documents in Dhaka on Dec. 16, 1971. Vice Admiral N. Krishnan, Air Marshal H.C. Dewan. LT. GEN. Sagat Singh, MAJ. GEN. J.F.R. Jacob are also seen in the picture.(Photo Division/Defence Wing)
         

The 1971 war started on December 3 and lasted for 13 days. The war officially ended on December 16, post which Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. On December 16, 1971, General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, had surrendered along with 93,000 troops to the allied forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini. This day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas or victory day.

India pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives, on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the valour and courage of the Indian Army and said the day will always be remembered.

“I salute the bravery, courage and valour of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas. The history that was made by our armed forces on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden letters,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The three chiefs of the Indian armed forces, Army chief Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes to the soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Shripad Naik, minister of state for Defence, also visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who were killed during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

To mark the 47th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation, 30-member delegation will travel to Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

“The delegation will include four serving officers of the Indian defence forces-- two from Indian Army and one each from IAF and Indian Navy-- apart from war veterans and other dignitaries,” Major General R Nagraj, Major General General Staff, Eastern Command, said.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news