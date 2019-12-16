Vijay Diwas 2019: A look at its history and significance

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:27 IST

The 1971 war started on December 3 and lasted for 13 days. The war officially ended on December 16, post which Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. On December 16, 1971, General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, had surrendered along with 93,000 troops to the allied forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini. This day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas or victory day.

India pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives, on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the valour and courage of the Indian Army and said the day will always be remembered.

“I salute the bravery, courage and valour of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas. The history that was made by our armed forces on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden letters,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The three chiefs of the Indian armed forces, Army chief Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes to the soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Shripad Naik, minister of state for Defence, also visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the soldiers who were killed during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Delhi: The three service chiefs, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, and MoS Defence Shripad Naik, pay tribute at National War Memorial on #VijayDiwas. pic.twitter.com/WwePiQye02 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

To mark the 47th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation, 30-member delegation will travel to Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

“The delegation will include four serving officers of the Indian defence forces-- two from Indian Army and one each from IAF and Indian Navy-- apart from war veterans and other dignitaries,” Major General R Nagraj, Major General General Staff, Eastern Command, said.