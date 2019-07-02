Vijayvargiya calls Akash, IMC official novices

A day after Bharartiya Janata Party’s Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was released from jail, his father and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said his son beating up Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer was not a big issue.

Talking to media persons, Kailash said it was an unfortunate incident. “Both Akash and IMC commissioner are novices. They mishandled the situation. The officers shouldn’t behave arrogantly with public representatives. Both need to learn and increase their understanding to prevent recurrence of such incident,” he said.

“According to rules, the corporation should not have released an order to demolish any residential building during rainy season. If it was so important, they should have provided alternate accommodation for the residents,” he said.

Akash was arrested on June 26, after he allegedly hit the IMC official, who was leading a municipal corporation team to demolish a structure which belonged to a BJP worker, with a cricket bat. A special court in Bhopal had granted him bail in two cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Akash on Monday joined his in singing bhajans at a city temple.

A function was organised on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Akash’s grandmother Ayodhya Devi at a local temple.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 00:07 IST