Villagers in Bihar block road, demand thorough probe into teenager’s death

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:00 IST

Enraged over alleged delay in police investigation in tracing a minor girl and the subsequent recovery of her body from a pond, a huge crowd staged a road blockade on Saturday demanding a probe into her death in a village in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

According to victim’s family, 14-year-old Khushi Kumari of Mitholi village went missing on Wednesday (February 5) and her body was fished out of the pond in the same village on Saturday.

“Khushi’s parents and her younger brother live in Delhi while she used to stay in her native village with her grandmother,” her uncle Anil Singh said on Sunday. The victim’s father Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who is employed in a private firm, returned to village on February 7.

Khushi was an eighth standard student at a government school in the village. On February 5, she returned from school while the rest of the family was busy observing a religious ritual in connection with ‘Maghi poornima’.

“She went out around 3 pm but did not return till dusk after which the family started searching for her desperately,” her uncle said. Her shawl and slippers were found lying on the bank of the pond around 10 pm that night. Suspecting some foul play, the family approached Rahika police station. But the police registered a complaint for non cognizible offence and reportedly asked them that they would visit the spot for an investigation the next day. The victim’s uncle further alleged that police visited the spot on February 6 but did nothing to search for the missing girl. On Saturday, villagers fished out her body with the help of net.

In its complaint to the police the family said it did not suspect anyone. “We don’t want to frame up any innocent person on mere suspicion. Police have told us that they would conduct an investigation on the basis of post mortem report,” Anil Singh said.

A day after she went missing, her mother had made an emotional appeal on a video to trace her and accused he police of not taking any action after her daughter went missing.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Rahika police station Rahul Kumar said an FIR has been lodged in this regard. He said that the probe will be based on post mortem report, which was awaited.

Circle officer, Sanjiv Ranjan assured the villagers that compensation would be given to the victim’s family as per government norms once the post mortem report was out. The villagers lifted the road blockade after the assurance.