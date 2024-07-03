‘Violence declining in Manipur, schools reopened in most parts’ says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about the situation in Manipur " during his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi, on July 3.(PTI)

The prime minister said that violence in Manipur is continuously declining, and schools have resumed in most parts of the state. He added that efforts are being made to ensure a return to complete peace.

Modi also said that the central and the state governments are interacting with all stakeholders in Manipur to restore peace.



Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha

“The government is continuously working to normalise situation in Manipur. Whatever happened in the state...over 11,000 FIRs were filed in Manipur, more than 500 people were arrested. We will have to accept that the incidents of violence are on constant decline in Manipur. Schools, colleges and offices are open in most parts of Manipur today.”

“The Union Home minister (Amit Shah) stayed there for many weeks...Central govt is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. Today, two teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur...Congress had imposed President's rule in Manipur 10 times...”