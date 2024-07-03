‘Violence declining in Manipur, schools reopened in most parts’ says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that efforts are being made in Manipur to ensure a return to complete peace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about the situation in Manipur " during his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President’s address.
The prime minister said that violence in Manipur is continuously declining, and schools have resumed in most parts of the state. He added that efforts are being made to ensure a return to complete peace.
Modi also said that the central and the state governments are interacting with all stakeholders in Manipur to restore peace.
Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha
- “The government is continuously working to normalise situation in Manipur. Whatever happened in the state...over 11,000 FIRs were filed in Manipur, more than 500 people were arrested. We will have to accept that the incidents of violence are on constant decline in Manipur. Schools, colleges and offices are open in most parts of Manipur today.”
- “The Union Home minister (Amit Shah) stayed there for many weeks...Central govt is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. Today, two teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur...Congress had imposed President's rule in Manipur 10 times...”
- “Leaving behind politics, we should cooperate to restore peace in Manipur.
- “The President's Address had inspiration and encouragement for the people of the country, and also awarded the path of the truth.”
- “People have blessed us. I am proud of the intelligence of the people because they have defeated the propaganda in these elections (Lok Sabha elections). People of the country have given preference to performance. People have rejected the politics of confusion and have put a stamp of victory on the politics of trust.”
- “I can recall that when I had said in the Lok Sabha that we will be celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day...I am amazed that the people who are now jumping with the copy of Constitution (Opposition) had then objected to it, saying what was the need to bring Constitution Day when January 26 was already there.”
- “I used to tell people of the country during the elections that the work we have done in the last 10 years... it is just the appetiser as per our dreams and resolution, the main course has just started.”
- “They (opposition) have challenged the Indian Constitution. They have outraged spirit of Indian Constitution. They have disregarded the oath they have undertaken.”
- “They (opposition) are not able to digest the mandate given by 140 crore countrymen. Yesterday, all their attempts failed, so today, they did not have the strength to fight that battle. This is why they have left the field (on Opposition's walkout) and run away.”
- “The opposition's selective attitude over the issue of atrocity on women is very worrying. I want to tell the country through you (Rajya Sabha chairman), I am not speaking against any state or speaking to score any political points.”
- "A few days ago, I saw a video from Bengal on social media. A woman was being beaten on the road in full public view, no one came forward to help her, rather they were making video. And those who consider themselves progressive woman leaders have also remain mum only because they have relations with a particular party or a state... this has not only hurt the people of the country, but our mothers and sisters have been pained much more by this."
