Viral ‘Kumbhmela Girl’ Monalisa Bhonsle seeks police protection in Kerala to marry boyfriend

Monalisa Bhonsle, the viral ‘Prayagraj Kumbhmela girl’, reached a police station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram seeking protection from her father, alleging that he was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown, Indore. She is currently in Kerala shooting for a film and reportedly wants to marry her boyfriend. Monalisa, a garland seller from Madhya Pradesh, became an internet sensation after being photographed during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. (PTI)

According to police, Monalisa and her boyfriend, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the Thampanoor police station, also accompanied by the crew members of the film, alleging that her father was attempting to take her back against her will, news agency PTI reported.

"She insisted that she won't go with her father and made it clear that she is going to marry her boyfriend. As she is a major, she can act according to her choice," a police officer said.

Later, she left with the boyfriend and crew members, the officer said, adding that the couple informed that they would get married at the earliest in Kerala itself. Her father reportedly returned to his hometown.

From Kumbh to Bollywood: Monalisa's story Last year, during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Monalisa became an internet sensation when a content creator posted a Reel of her on Instagram app. Her striking appearance and eyes led to people talking about her all over social and soon she became a crowd favourite at the Kumbh with thousands waiting for a selfie with her.

Her social media fame did not end there. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra met her and offered her a role in his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur, which is slated for an April release, according to IMDb.

The girl, who had travelled from Indore to Prayagraj to sell garlands and earn a living, unexpectedly landed a major role in a Bollywood film. She later returned to Indore to undergo acting training before heading to Mumbai. Mishra said that while her accent remains a challenge as an actor, she adapted well on set, adding that her innocence is what sets her apart.

With inputs from PTI