Viral video of Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl on ‘paedophilia in Islam’

The incident took place during a public gathering organised for Zakir Naik in Karachi, on his visit to Pakistan, where the girl, identifying herself as a Pashtun, asked the preacher why issues such as paedophilia, adultery, and drug addiction persist in her region, despite its strictly religious nature. She also inquired why Muslim scholars (ulemas) do not address these problems.

Zakir Naik initially responded dismissively, joking that men should follow women's example by not stepping out without a reason. When the girl attempted to elaborate, expressing concerns about the growing normalisation of paedophilia in her area, Zakir Naik interrupted her and repeatedly asked her to remain silent so he could answer.

He then denied her claims, asserting, "There is no mention of paedophilia in the Quran or any Islamic scripture," and accused her of defaming Islam.

Zakir Naik, known for his staunch defence of Islamic teachings, went on to say, “A Muslim can never commit sexual abuse against children,” advising her to “think 10 times before making such accusations”.

When the girl tried to further explain her point, Zakir Naik sharply told her she was wrong and demanded an apology.

Social media backlash

The video sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many accusing Zakir Naik of gaslighting the girl and trivialising her serious concerns. His dismissive behavior was seen as a deflection from addressing critical issues within society.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik, originally from Mumbai, has been a fugitive from India, where he faces multiple charges of terror funding, money laundering, and hate speech. His organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation, has been banned by the Indian government, and his passport was revoked. Zakir Naik has been living in Malaysia since 2017, continuing to give lectures and sermons.

The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamad.

Critics argue that Naik's teachings promote a narrow, intolerant interpretation of Islam, often misrepresenting Islamic texts, and contributing to the radicalization of young Muslims.

India slams Pakistan's warm welcome to Zakir Naik

On Friday, India described as “condemnable” the way Pakistan feted Zakir Naik but added that it was not “surprising”.

"We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) has been feted in Pakistan. He has been warmly welcomed there," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is something which is disappointing and condemnable but at the same time it is not surprising," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)