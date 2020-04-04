Visit dedicated govt hospitals if you Covid-19 symptoms: Thackeray

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:01 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to people not to visit private doctors or hospitals if they are suffering from symptoms such as pneumonia, cough, cold and fever. Instead, he suggested that they should visit dedicated hospitals being run by the state government to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

He declared that no religious, political and sporting event will be allowed in the state till further orders.

He also urged people to wear masks when they step out of their homes to buy essential commodities.

The CM also warned strict action against those trying to put peoples’ lives in danger in any way.

“If you’re suffering from cough, cold, fever or have symptoms of pneumonia, don’t visit private doctors or hospitals. There is a possibility that you may infect others there if in case you’re already infected with the coronavirus. The state government has started dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 patients, visit them,” Thackeray said during a live Facebook chat.

The CM accepted that more people are testing Covid-19 positive in the state, as the authorities have ramped up the capacity for testing facilities. “The positive cases are increasing and I will not lie about this to you. This is because we’ve increased our capacity for testing facilities. We’re testing more people. We’re further increasing the testing capacity in Mumbai, as the city recorded has maximum cases. But we’ll overcome the crisis in the coming days, as Mumbaikars have experienced many difficulties before,” Thackeray said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 positive cases reached 537 after 47 new cases were reported.

The CM said that the authorities have contacted all those people, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 13 and 15, and put them in isolation facilities. “Even if a few people could not be contacted, come forward, self declare and get tested,” he appealed.

“This is a vicious game, a game of self-restraint. We’ll have to follow self-discipline and stay at home,” the CM added.