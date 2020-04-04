e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Visit dedicated govt hospitals if you Covid-19 symptoms: Thackeray

Visit dedicated govt hospitals if you Covid-19 symptoms: Thackeray

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:01 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to people not to visit private doctors or hospitals if they are suffering from symptoms such as pneumonia, cough, cold and fever. Instead, he suggested that they should visit dedicated hospitals being run by the state government to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

He declared that no religious, political and sporting event will be allowed in the state till further orders.

He also urged people to wear masks when they step out of their homes to buy essential commodities.

The CM also warned strict action against those trying to put peoples’ lives in danger in any way.

“If you’re suffering from cough, cold, fever or have symptoms of pneumonia, don’t visit private doctors or hospitals. There is a possibility that you may infect others there if in case you’re already infected with the coronavirus. The state government has started dedicated hospitals for Covid-19 patients, visit them,” Thackeray said during a live Facebook chat.

The CM accepted that more people are testing Covid-19 positive in the state, as the authorities have ramped up the capacity for testing facilities. “The positive cases are increasing and I will not lie about this to you. This is because we’ve increased our capacity for testing facilities. We’re testing more people. We’re further increasing the testing capacity in Mumbai, as the city recorded has maximum cases. But we’ll overcome the crisis in the coming days, as Mumbaikars have experienced many difficulties before,” Thackeray said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 positive cases reached 537 after 47 new cases were reported.

The CM said that the authorities have contacted all those people, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi between March 13 and 15, and put them in isolation facilities. “Even if a few people could not be contacted, come forward, self declare and get tested,” he appealed.

“This is a vicious game, a game of self-restraint. We’ll have to follow self-discipline and stay at home,” the CM added.

top news
Govt says PM’s call to switch off lights only for residences, won’t affect the grid
Govt says PM’s call to switch off lights only for residences, won’t affect the grid
Uddhav Thackeray talks about communal virus, then issues a warning on Covid-19 messages
Uddhav Thackeray talks about communal virus, then issues a warning on Covid-19 messages
Current Covid-19 spread mimics H1N1 pandemic of 2009: Govt document
Current Covid-19 spread mimics H1N1 pandemic of 2009: Govt document
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news