Coronavirus patient travelled on Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight, other passengers on notice

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:09 IST

The Goa Health Department issued an alert Monday asking passengers of Vistara flight UK861 on March 22 to report to the nearest health centre after a passenger was found to be Covid-19 positive.

The flight departed from Mumbai at 6.36am and landed in Goa at 7.33am.

The passenger who was found positive on March 29 arrived in Mumbai from the Bahamas via New York, and took the connecting flight to Goa on the day that the country practised a voluntary Janata Curfew.

While the patient, his family members and those who have come in contact with him have been quarantined in Goa, the health department fears that other passengers on the flight might also be at risk.

While the Director of Health Services Dr José de Sa has said that they have requested the airline for the passenger manifest, they have appealed to all who have travelled on the flight to contact a helpline number (0832-2421810/2225538) or report to the nearest health centre.

The state has five cases of persons with Covid-19.