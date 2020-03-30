e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus patient travelled on Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight, other passengers on notice

Coronavirus patient travelled on Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight, other passengers on notice

While the patient, his family members and those who have come in contact with him have been quarantined in Goa, the health department fears that other passengers on the flight might also be at risk.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:09 IST
Gerard Anthony De Souza
Gerard Anthony De Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
While the Director of Health Services Dr José de Sa has said that they have requested the airline for the passenger manifest, they have appealed to all who have travelled on the flight to contact a helpline number (0832-2421810/2225538) or report to the nearest health centre. (Photo: @airvistara)
While the Director of Health Services Dr José de Sa has said that they have requested the airline for the passenger manifest, they have appealed to all who have travelled on the flight to contact a helpline number (0832-2421810/2225538) or report to the nearest health centre. (Photo: @airvistara)
         

The Goa Health Department issued an alert Monday asking passengers of Vistara flight UK861 on March 22 to report to the nearest health centre after a passenger was found to be Covid-19 positive.

The flight departed from Mumbai at 6.36am and landed in Goa at 7.33am.

The passenger who was found positive on March 29 arrived in Mumbai from the Bahamas via New York, and took the connecting flight to Goa on the day that the country practised a voluntary Janata Curfew.

While the patient, his family members and those who have come in contact with him have been quarantined in Goa, the health department fears that other passengers on the flight might also be at risk.

While the Director of Health Services Dr José de Sa has said that they have requested the airline for the passenger manifest, they have appealed to all who have travelled on the flight to contact a helpline number (0832-2421810/2225538) or report to the nearest health centre.

The state has five cases of persons with Covid-19.

tags
top news
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news