Visually impaired man sells home-made snacks after losing job to Covid lockdown

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A visually impaired man in Ahmedabad took to streets to sell home-made snacks after he lost his employment due to lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve learnt how to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’. I was determined to not depend on others. Many people supported me,” Thakkar Ashwin told ANI.

The man, along with his wife Geeta, started cooking home-made savoury snacks and selling it on the streets to help earn money to take care of his and his family’s livelihood.

Many people in the country lost their jobs due to the lockdown imposed in March end as India started to report Covid-19 cases. The Indian economy, too, took a major hit.

India on Wednesday reported nearly 90,000 new cases and 1,115 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the tally and death toll to 4,370,129 and 73,890 respectively.

Over the last few weeks, India has seen a constant spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)cases recorded in a single day.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, 60 per cent of the daily recoveries where reported from 5 states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Around 354,2663 people recovered from Covid-19 in India on Friday.

