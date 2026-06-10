Vizag Steel Plant mishap: Death toll rises to 9, expert panel to investigate

The death toll rose to nine on Wednesday following the death of another worker in the accident at Andhra Pradesh’s Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, officials said. Raw iron is melted at temperatures ranging from 1,540 to 1,630° Celsius. (HT Sourced Photo)

Visakhapatnam district joint collector G Vidyadhari said that a contract worker K Pydi Raju succumbed to severe burn injuries at Seven Hills Hospitals at 8.17am on Wednesday. “He was one of the two workers among the six injured who suffered 90% burns,” she said.

The body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem and was handed over to his family members, Vidyadhari added.

Meanwhile, the three-member expert committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Steel to investigate the cause visited the accident site for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The committee is headed by Bokaro Steel Plant director-in-charge Priya Ranjan and comprises Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) chief general manager Jitendra Kumar and retired SAIL chief general manager Gopal Singh.

A senior official familiar with the matter said the experts’ preliminary investigation revealed that an explosion in the ladle could have been triggered by the sudden release of entrapped gases within the molten metal.

“At the time of the accident, a crane was rotating a ladle filled with molten metal as part of the billet production process. Experts suspect that moments before the slide gate at the bottom of the ladle was opened to release the molten metal, gases trapped inside came under extreme pressure, causing a powerful explosion,” the official said.

The official explained that in the steel-making process, raw iron is melted at temperatures ranging from 1,540 to 1,630° Celsius. To convert molten iron into steel, oxygen is injected at high pressure. The oxygen reacts with impurities such as carbon, manganese and silicon, converting them into slag and gases. “Some of these gases remain trapped within the molten metal, they might have got released suddenly,’ he said.

According to preliminary assessment by the RINL authorities, the accident in the Steel Melt Shop-1 (SMS-1) may have caused losses exceeding ₹120 crore, including damage to machinery and equipment alone, besides halt in production of steel.

“The workers are so panicky that they are refusing to report for duty even after two days due to safety concerns. The RINL top officials tried to convince the employees to join duty, but they remained outside the unit,” the officials said.

The Continuous Casting Department (CCD) of SMS-1 has six machines, of which five are operational. During the afternoon “B” shift on Monday, machines two, three and four were operating. The explosion occurred near machine two around 4.30pm, damaging cables and other equipment across the section.

The shutdown of the CCD affected operations in other sections of the steel plant, disrupting the overall production process.

Senior employee and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader D Adinarayana said the employees had been warning the RINL management about the lack of safety measures in the steel plant.

“In December, too, the trade unions wrote a letter to the district and state labour authorities, bringing to their notice the grave safety lapses, environmental hazards, and public health risks prevailing at the plant,” he said.

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In the letter, the trade unions warned that if not addressed immediately, the situation could trigger a “large-scale industrial catastrophe”. They pointed to non-implementation of safety guidelines, regular violation of standard operating procedures, maintenance procedures and hazard identification, and risk assessment protocols.

“We also highlighted mass reduction of manpower through VRS [voluntary retirement scheme], with no replacement recruitment, illegal retrenchment of contract workers, reducing essential maintenance strength, arbitrary transfers of highly experienced employees without consultation or training and severe mental stress and fatigue due to overwork,” Adinarayana said.

On Wednesday, YSR Congress party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the accident site. He demanded an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore over and above what is due, along with a job for the kin of the deceased in the steel plant mishap.

Jagan also demanded that the state assembly pass a resolution opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “The government is boasting about the ₹11,440 crore package for the steel plant, but the amount is not meant to improve safety parameters or employee welfare. Instead, it is meant for reducing staff through VRS, clearing bank dues, and other such measures,” he said.