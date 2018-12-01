Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump briefly met on sidelines of G20 summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov said he met with US National Security Advisor John Bolton. Russia and the United States were ready to continue contact, he said.

Ushakov said he was unsure of when Putin and Trump might meet next.

Meanwhile, all the leaders of the Group of 20 industrialized nations, including US President Donald Trump, have agreed on the need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

Siluanov said there was also consensus among G20 nations to reduce trade barriers.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 22:16 IST