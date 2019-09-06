‘Vote for me, I will give you good governance for the next five years’: Haryana CM Khattar

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:35 IST

“If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said while conducting ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ in Fatehabad district.

Khattar was seen waving hands to the supporters and public carrying the BJP flags, amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

He is conducting the road shows across the state to campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering during his journey, Khattar said, “If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years.”

Thousands of people present at the rally with BJP flags greeted Khattar with garlands and repeated ‘Bharat Mata Ki’ along with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister kicked off the ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’ on August 18 by visiting a Gurudwara in Panchkula.

The Yatra will include rallies and speeches in various constituencies of the state to meet the public and make them aware of the developments done under the BJP rule.

Khattar, who is BJP’s first Chief Minister in Haryana is seeking to secure his seat in the elections to be held later this year.

On August 18 at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh voiced confidence that the people of Haryana would re-elect Khattar as the chief minister.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

