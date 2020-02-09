Voting for Delhi wrapped up, AAP’s Atishi takes time off for herself

india

After a hectic poll campaign spanning for almost a month, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi found time on Sunday to catch up on her sleep and reading.

“Getting 8 hours of sleep, catching up on newspapers and reading a spy thriller recommended by my 12-year-old niece! The #DayAfterElections is such a contrast to the insanity of the election campaign,” Atishi said in a tweet. She also posted pictures of herself reading a book and relaxing at home.

In May 2019, Atishi had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, which she had lost to the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir after a lot of mudslinging by both parties. This time round, the AAP leader contested from the Kalkaji constituency, which was earlier represented by AAP’s sitting MLA Avtar Singh. Singh was denied a ticket and the Aam Aadmi Party selected Atishi instead to contest from Kalkaji.

A graduate from St Stephen’s College and with a Master’s degree in History, Atishi used to be the advisor to Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia, before the Central government terminated her position for lack of due approval. Atishi is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Atishi is well known for her efforts in the field of education and is believed to be one of the key people in taking forward the Aam Aadmi Party’s reforms in Delhi’s educational system.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 was held in a single phase on February 8. Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded 24 new faces for the polls.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election have forecast a comfortable win for the ruling dispensation—the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the last assembly polls in 2015, winning 67 seats in the 70 member Assembly and reducing the Bharatiya Janata Party to just three seats. In the last assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress had drawn a blank.

The election results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 11.