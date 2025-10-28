‘Want to save their family’: Shehzad Poonawalla slams Oppn over jibes on ECI, SIR

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday lashed out at the INDIA bloc over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, saying that they want to save their family, which is why they are targeting SIR and the Election Commission. Shehzad Poonawalla said that getting SIR done, conducting elections, and ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls before the elections are all ECI's duties. (ANI)

He alleged that this is the same INDIA bloc which is opposing SIR in 12 states and union territories but is demanding SIR in Maharashtra before the local elections.

On October 15, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, visited the Maharashtra Election Commission office in Mumbai for a meeting with the Chief Election Officer (CEO). They met the EC officials to discuss the need to ensure that the upcoming local body elections in the state are completely transparent and fair and uphold democratic values.

The BJP leader further said that conducting SIR and elections and ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls before the elections are all the constitutional duties and rights of the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Getting SIR done, conducting elections, and ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls before the elections is maintained are all the constitutional duties of the Election Commission as well as its constitutional right, and we welcome this."

"But some people in the name of SIR do 'bachao parivar aur samvidhan par vaar.' The INDI alliance, which is opposing SIR in these 12 states, is the same alliance that said SIR should happen in Maharashtra before the local elections. It means Maharashtra mein SIR chamatkar, 12 rajyo mein gunahgaar. What a hypocrisy... They want to save their family, which is why they are targeting SIR and the Election Commission," he added.

Another BJP leader, Keya Ghosh welcomed the ECI's decision to conduct SIR in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal.

"BJP welcomes the SIR. We believe that there should be no foreign voters among the valid voters in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee or the West Bengal Government is scared because their base comprises fraud and invalid voters. Mamata Banerjee's core vote bank comprises Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. So, she is rattled. She knows that after SIR, names of invalid voters will be deleted," Ghosh said.

Congress leaders, including Bhupesh Baghel and Pramod Tiwari, have questioned the ECI over the announcement of the second phase of SIR.

Baghel said, "The announcement of SIR in Chhattisgarh has been made, but the Election Commission should tell how many Bangladeshis have been identified in Bihar. How many people have been excluded? Because through SIR, these people are talking about driving out foreign citizens. Even till now, the Union Home Ministry has not been able to tell how many people from Pakistan are living in Chhattisgarh."

Echoing Baghel's remarks, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari questioned the ECI, asking for the number of "infiltrators" removed from the electoral roll in the first phase in Bihar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.