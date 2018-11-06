Warning for BJP partymen, says BS Yeddyurappa on Karnataka by-polls result

The BJP Tuesday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of using money and muscle power to win the bypolls in Karnataka, but said the election outcome was a warning and the party would introspect before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, whose son won from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, said, “The painful fact is that we have had a setback in Ballari and Jamakhandi. I feel this is a warning to us and we need to begin work right away.”

Accusing the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance of using money power, the BJP leader said, “they had money, muscle and government power and they used this or else we could have got more votes. They won because they spent a lot of money and supplied a lot of liquor. But they could not do so in Shivamogga, but let us not get disheartened.”

The only consolation for the saffron party’s 4:1 defeat was the Shivamogga seat where BY Raghavendra defeated JD(S) nominee Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister S. Bangarappa.

The Shivamogga seat was vacated by Yeddyurappa on his election to the assembly in the June elections.

Yeddyurappa said the aim now was to win as many seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as possible and ensure Modi’s win. “We will start that work from now on”, he said.

The Congress won two of the three Lok Sabha seats and both Assembly seats that went to polls on November 3.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:49 IST