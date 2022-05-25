Watch: Man posts video of dead lizard in McDonald's soft drink in Ahmedabad

An Ahmedabad man said he found a dead lizard in a cold drink served by a McDonald's outlet in the city. In pictures and a video shared on Twitter, Bhargav Joshi said his friends and he had ordered two burgers and two glasses of Coca-Cola. However, as soon as he took a few sips a small dead lizard floated to the top of the drink, he said.

Here is video of this incidents happens with me...@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

Joshi posted several videos showing his friends and him waiting for some action by the restaurant staff. He later posted a picture showing the restaurant was sealed and wrote 'great work done' by city municipal officials and yet another showing a hand-written notice pasted to the glass wall of the restaurant; the notice said it had been sealed for public safety and that it would not be allowed to re-open without permission from the municipal office.

Joshi also tweeted 'Macd blocked my account…'.

Among the many videos Joshi shared online was one showing the dead lizard in the glass and panning around to show a restaurant seemingly empty of staff. 'There is a lizard in the Coke. We have been waiting for the past 15 minutes. No employee has come and no one has answered us… you can see (panning to show the glass)."

In another video, a friend can be heard repeating that the staff at the restaurant had not paid much heed to their complaint and only offered to give them a refund of ₹300.

“The store manager simply offered to refund the price of the soft drink - ₹ 300”. A life is worth ₹ 300? I told the store manager to drink the same coke, I will give you ₹ 500", another man from the group said.

After the incident, McDonald's issued an official statement saying that they value the safety and hygiene of the customers.

The statement read, "At McDonald's, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald's restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitization, among others. We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen."

