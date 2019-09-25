Watch | PM Modi receives ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ for ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:57 IST

PM Modi received the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates presented the award to PM Modi for ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. He shared the honour with crores of Indians who contributed to the success of the mission. “This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives. It is very important for me personally to be given this award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is proof that if the manpower of 130 crore people is able to fulfill a single resolution, any challenge can be won,” PM Modi said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 12:57 IST