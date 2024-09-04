Watch: PM Modi shows off his ‘dhol’ skills, receives warm welcome in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora as he reached a hotel in the morning. As the crowd performed to welcome him to the country, PM Modi tried his hand at dhol and showed off his skills. Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of Indian community upon his arrival, in Singapore, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Upon his arrival at the Changai airport from Brunei, he was welcomed by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong among other officials.

During his visit to the country, PM Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong will review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership. The two leaders will also exchange their views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders from Singapore. Before his visit to Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei.

The prime minister, before visiting Singapore, was on an official visit to Brunei where he held wide-ranging talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. During their interaction, the two leaders discussed how to further cement ties between India and Brunei.

PM Modi said in an X post, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges."

During his visit, Narendra Modi also inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei's capital city Bandar Seri Begawan. He also visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque as a part of his historic visit to the country.

On PM Modi's visit to Brunei, Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar on Wednesday stated, "Today, ahead of the talks, he was received at the Royal Palace by His Majesty, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and they had detailed discussions on how to take the bilateral relations forward and they covered a wide area of defense, trade and investment, space, energy, health, culture and people to people relations."

(With inputs from ANI)