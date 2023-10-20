News / India News / WATCH | Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at dosa-making at roadside eatery in Telangana

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at dosa-making at roadside eatery in Telangana

ByShobhit Gupta
Oct 20, 2023 01:49 PM IST

As part of Vijayabheri Yatra', Gandhi was going from Karimnagar to Jagtial when he went to an eatery to try his hands at making dosas.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried his hand at making a dosa at a roadside eatery during his visit to Telangana’s Jagtial district ahead of the assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes 'dosa' at a food stall during his visit to Telangana.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes 'dosa' at a food stall during his visit to Telangana.(PTI)

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Gandhi can be seen putting the dosa batter on the pan and spreading it with a bowl. The eatery shop owner and others can be seen guiding the Congress leader.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As part of the party's 'Vijayabheri Yatra', Gandhi was going from Karimnagar to Jagtial when he briefly halted at a bus stop and went to an eatery to try his hands at making dosas. He also interacted with passersby and also distributed chocolates to children.

Addressing a public rally later in Jagtial, Gandhi announced that if Congress is elected to power in Telangana, it will ensure that turmeric farmers get 12,000 to 15,000 support price per quintal and 500 more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop the farmers grow.

Attacking BRS, BJP and AIMIM, the Wayanad MP said they work in cahoots and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit supports the saffron party in the Parliament.

While taking a dig at KCR, the Congress leader said, "You (the people) thought that the 'Janata' would rule in the state of Telangana but when the state was formed, the rule of one single family was established."

Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Telangana for the third day. Voting in Telangana for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be held on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out