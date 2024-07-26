Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal's wife in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the home of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to meet his wife, Sunita Kejriwal and his parents. AAP MP Raghav Chadha was also present. Mamata Banerjee and Sunita Kejriwal exchanged a bouquet upon meeting. (Screengrab/X)

Banerjee is in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, while most chief ministers from the INDIA bloc have decided not to attend. Earlier on Friday, Banerjee stated that the government think tank introduced by the Modi administration should be abolished and the Planning Commission should be reinstated.

In a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party on X, Banerjee and Sunita exchanged a bouquet upon meeting, after which the West Bengal CM met Kejriwal's parents and touched their feet to seek blessing. They were also seen sitting and talking in a living room.

In another post on X, AAP said, "INDIA is united against the dictatorship. West Bengal Chief Minister (@MamataOfficial) reached Delhi Chief Minister's @ArvindKejriwal residence to meet his family. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife @KejriwalSunita welcomed Mamta Banerjee."

After the meeting, Chadha told ANI, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet his wife and parents...She was concerned about the health of Arvind Kejriwal...She gave the message that in this hour of struggle, she stands with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.”

Kejriwal is in judicial custody related to the excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and gave him interim bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is still in Tihar Jail due to a CBI case.

On Thursday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh visited Sunita Kejriwal at her home. "Met Sunita Kejriwal wife of Delhi's Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal. Had a very long and fruitful discussion with Sunita ji. We all stand in solidarity with Arvindji and AAP. Jai Hind," he said on X.