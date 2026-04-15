Water supply in key Delhi areas to be disrupted till tomorrow due to Chandrawal plant shutdown | Full list

Here is the full list of areas likely to be affected due to the emergency work:

“Due to some urgent emergency works, there will be a shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works-2 on April 15 for six hours from 10am onwards. Therefore, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected or available at low pressure on April 15 and 16,” the DJB said in a statement.

Parts of central and north Delhi will face partial disruption in water supply as operations at the Chandrawal water treatment plant were expected to be halted due to emergency work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.

When will water supply be disrupted? The utility said the supply will either be disrupted or remain at low pressure on April 15 and 16.

In its statement, the DJB had said the Chandrawal water treatment plant will be shut down from 6 am to 10 am on April 15.

A senior DJB official told HT earlier that the impact is expected to be less severe than last month, and the repair work should be completed quickly.

“Last month, the entire pump room was flooded and motors were damaged. The scale is much smaller this time,” the official said.

The DJB has asked residents in the affected areas to use water carefully. “Residents may contact emergency numbers to procure water tankers,” the DJB statement said.

Chandrawal WTP is the oldest water treatment facility in the national capital and has seen repeated breakdowns and disruptions.

On March 22, work at Chandrawal WTP-2 stopped completely after a major 600 mm-diameter backwash pipeline near the pump house was damaged, causing flooding on the premises. It took the DJB nine days to restore full supply.