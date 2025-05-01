'Come, tell your story': PM Modi invites global content creators to make India 'their playground'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global content creators to "make India their playground" and share its stories with the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on 'creative responsibility' at WAVES summit, (PTI)

The prime minister also said that under his government, the prestigious Padma awards have transformed into the "People's Padma," honouring individuals working selflessly for society and the nation from the remotest corners of India.

While addressing the inaugural session of the WAVES Summit, Modi said the image of Padma has changed under their government, and people accepted this change with open arms.

About the success of India's cinematography, PM Modi said, "In the last century, Indian cinema has been successful in making India popular in every part of the world. This is evident from Raj Kapoor's popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray's popularity at Cannes, and RRR's success at the Oscars."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the Maharashtra and Gujarat Formation Day during the inaugural session of the WAVES Summit.

“Today is Maharashtra formation day. My wishes to all the Marathi brothers and sisters," he said in Marathi and then switched to Gujarati.