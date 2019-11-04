e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said the party’s stand on Article 370 has not changed at all but it is objecting to the way the BJP government annulled it. 

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dehradun
Khera also accused the BJP government at the Centre of not implementing the GST properly, saying it has resulted in small businessmen, manufacturers and farmers driven to the verge of ruin today
Khera also accused the BJP government at the Centre of not implementing the GST properly, saying it has resulted in small businessmen, manufacturers and farmers driven to the verge of ruin today(Pawan Khera/ Twitter)
         

The Congress on Sunday claimed it “diluted and abrogated” Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy.

Addressing a press conference in Dehradun, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said, “Not once or twice, but the Congress party diluted article 370 as many as 12 times, but without letting any controversy break out.” Khera said the country’s affairs are run through dialogue and not through controversies.

He said the Congress understands this fact but “the ruling BJP doesn’t” as its entire politics is founded on controversies.

Khera said the party’s stand on Article 370 has not changed at all but it is objecting to the way the BJP government annulled it.  He also accused the BJP government at the Centre of not implementing the GST properly, saying it has resulted in small businessmen, manufacturers and farmers driven to the verge of ruin today.  Alleging that the noteban imposed by Narendra Modi government had caused the country’s economy to totter, he said a similar noteban imposed during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as prime minister had caused no harm to it.  “There used to be in circulation in those days Rs 10,000 notes, which were banned when Mrs Gandhi was the PM but no one had to queue up outside banks nor was there any controversy,” he said.

Expressing concern over the regional free trade agreement, Khera said if India signs the deal it will ruin small farmers , small traders and small manufacturers.  “Even otherwise, Chinese goods, available in Indian markets in abundance, are affecting the country’s small traders. Now the government wants even milk to be imported from New Zealand and Australia,” said Khera.

tags
top news
Odd-even from today as Delhi gasps under choking smog
Odd-even from today as Delhi gasps under choking smog
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
BS Yediyurappa says misquoted on tape; Congress to approach SC today
BS Yediyurappa says misquoted on tape; Congress to approach SC today
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Political detainees in J&K likely to be shifted in view of approaching winter
Political detainees in J&K likely to be shifted in view of approaching winter
2 FIRs filed after phones stolen outside SRK’s bungalow, 1 held
2 FIRs filed after phones stolen outside SRK’s bungalow, 1 held
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News