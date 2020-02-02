e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister

‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja said the government would strictly enforce quarantine periods to prevent the virus from spreading.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will enforce quarantine orders to fight coronavirus.
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will enforce quarantine orders to fight coronavirus.(PTI File Photo)
         

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja on Sunday said that there was no need to panic after a second person tested positive for coronavirus in the state and that the government would overcome the challenges like it did with the nipah virus two years ago.

“A high alert is needed but there is no need for panic. Isolation is the best medicine now. Both cases are stable,” she said at a press conference shortly after the Union health ministry in a statement confirmed the second positive coronovirus case in Kerala.

Shailaja said the second patient who returned from Wuhan on January 24, is a medical student.

“The second patient is in isolation ward of the Alappuzha medical college hospital. Medical authorities have asked people not to roam around in hospitals and interact with any patients for the time being,” she said.

The first patient, a woman, is in an isolation ward in the Thrissur medical college hospital.

She also said the government would strictly enforce quarantine periods to prevent the virus from spreading. “People who are on home quarantine have been asked not to come out for 28 days. The government will implement will it strictly,” she said.

Shailaja said she was not surprised by the two patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Such a situation was expected as thousands of students from the state study in China…. Isolation and proper rest are the best way to contain it,” she said.

The minister cited how Kerala had effectively contained an outbreak of another dangerous virus ‘nipah’ two years ago and stressed that it would do the same with coronavirus.

“Nipah was most dangerous and still we contained it effectively. The state will overcome the present situation,” she said.

She said there was no need of any stigma over coronavirus because it is like any other contagious viral outbreak. She also underlined that the government would not lower its guard.

The minister also urged the Union health ministry to ensure that tests for cornonavirus are carried out expeditiously and reports are made available quickly.

Shailaja said there will be a medical bulletin later in the evening.

Two years ago, Kerala had effectively contained an outbreak of another dangerous virus ‘nipah’ and initiated many steps for medical emergencies. Seventeen people died in the nipah outbreak in 2018. In 2019, a case was reported but it was contained locally.

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
Congress releases party manifesto for Feb 8 Delhi assembly election
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
5th T20I LIVE: Rohit attacks spinners as India look to accelerate
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news