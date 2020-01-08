We’re looking at tie-ups for political alternative: AASU

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 02:15 IST

As political impasse continued in Assam with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday said it was in talks with several outfits for a political alternative to safeguard the future of indigenous people.

On the sidelines of a press conference AASU held in Delhi along with the Northeast Students Organisation (NESO), AASU leaders said the talks were ongoing. “There are several organisations we are talking to, including cultural outfits, student organisations and intellectuals. The preservation of the future of Assam’s indigenous people is of utmost priority, and the political solution needs to be inclusive, away from communalism, while keeping the Assamese identity intact,” AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, AASU’s long-time adviser, said their immediate demands were to pull back CAA and that the Centre’s High Level Committee for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord should finish its work within a tight deadline.

As part of the committee, AASU will be part of a three-day meeting in Guwahati starting Wednesday.