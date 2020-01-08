e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / We’re looking at tie-ups for political alternative: AASU

We’re looking at tie-ups for political alternative: AASU

On the sidelines of a press conference AASU held in Delhi along with the Northeast Students Organisation (NESO), AASU leaders said the talks were ongoing.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 02:15 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi
AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi(ANI file photo)
         

As political impasse continued in Assam with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday said it was in talks with several outfits for a political alternative to safeguard the future of indigenous people.

On the sidelines of a press conference AASU held in Delhi along with the Northeast Students Organisation (NESO), AASU leaders said the talks were ongoing. “There are several organisations we are talking to, including cultural outfits, student organisations and intellectuals. The preservation of the future of Assam’s indigenous people is of utmost priority, and the political solution needs to be inclusive, away from communalism, while keeping the Assamese identity intact,” AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, AASU’s long-time adviser, said their immediate demands were to pull back CAA and that the Centre’s High Level Committee for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord should finish its work within a tight deadline.

As part of the committee, AASU will be part of a three-day meeting in Guwahati starting Wednesday.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news