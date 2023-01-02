‘Weak charges…’: Congress slams BJP for protecting accused of Delhi woman death

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza on Monday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the death of a 20-year-old woman after she was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri. Pointing out that the accused have been booked under relatively tenuous charges, the Congress leader alleged that one of the prime accused is a member of BJP and added that the right-wing party is seen either somehow involved in such incidents or protecting the culprits.

Read| ‘There’s a difference…': BJP slams Kejriwal on killing of Delhi woman who was dragged by car

“A BJP hoarding with Manoj Mittal (one of the accused) name is seen put up in front of the same police station where he is right now along with his friends. Police have booked them under weak charges – Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) – but didn't charge them with murder,” she said in a video clip shared on her Twitter account.

D'Souza referred to other incidents that took place in Hathras, Una along with Bilkis Bano's case and said that in all these cases either BJP members are seen involved or they protect the culprits. “I'd like ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what is the outcome of his (Independence Day) speech from the Red Fort on ‘women’s dignity'? Where is Smriti Irani, who always points out others on women's safety? Why are they quite on this incident?”

10 points| Political slugfest over Sultanpuri accident, MHA seeks report

On Sunday, the accused, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, rammed a woman on her scooty and dragged her down the road for a couple of kilometres. According to the police, the five hit the 20-year-old victim, identified as Anjali alias Bhattu, on the 100-feet-road near Dharamveer Solanki Hospital. Her body was found seven kilometres away near Shani Bazar in Kanjhawala.

The Union home ministry directed the Delhi Police to immediately submit a detailed report on the incident. The victims post-mortem was completed on Monday evening by a panel of three doctors.