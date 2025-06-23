Yellow alert in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad as heavy rain expected today. When will monsoon arrive?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad on Monday, June 23. The alert warns of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. A man takes shelter under a large umbrella amid rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (PTI)

According to IMD’s forecast, the national capital is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, with wind speeds likely to touch 30–40 kmph. “During evening – Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30–40 kmph),” the IMD stated in its weekly weather bulletin. Similar conditions are expected to persist during the night as well.

The weather department has forecast a continuation of such conditions over the next two days — June 24 and 25. Tuesday’s forecast includes multiple rounds of showers across parts of Delhi. “During morning – Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30–40 kmph),” IMD said, adding that the pattern is expected to repeat in the forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night.

Delhi NCR weather today

Delhi’s neighbouring cities, Gurgaon and Faridabad, are also under a yellow alert. These regions in Delhi NCR are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning likely throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan and Goa regions through June 26, with Madhya Pradesh expected to experience extremely heavy downpours on June 23 and 24.

When will the monsoon start in Delhi

The IMD has further indicated that the monsoon's onset over Delhi and surrounding regions is imminent, likely by June 24. If that happens, it would mark the city's earliest monsoon onset since 2013, when rains arrived on June 16.

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days.

As per the IMD cited by ANI, "The southwest monsoon has advanced further over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the entire Ladakh and Kashmir, most parts of Jammu, and some parts of Punjab."

“Conditions are favourable for the Southwest monsoon to advance further over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next two days,” it added.

In previous years, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and as late as July 13 in 2021.

Monsoon reaches Punjab, Himachal

The southwest monsoon has advanced further, covering the entire region of Ladakh and spreading into most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and some areas of Punjab, the weather department said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The IMD said on Sunday that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as well as the remaining areas of western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days.