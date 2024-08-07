Weather updates: Delhi receives rain, IMD predicts more showers, sounds alert for Himachal, UP

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. IMD's very heavy rain warning for Himachal, UP, other forecasts

Monsoon conditions continue to hover across the country, with the IMD issuing an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and the Northeastern states on Wednesday, August 7.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall-led floods and landslides for the past few days, leaving a trail of destruction, claiming lives and sweeping away infrastructure across the state. According to the data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 85 roads, including two National Highways (NH), have been closed in the state due to landslides and excessive rain, while a total of 116 electricity supply schemes and 65 water supply schemes have been disrupted, reported PTI.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over other states - Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, southwest Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, parts of Northeast India, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

Rain in Delhi-NCR

According to Skymet, a cyclonic storm is hovering from Rajasthan towards Delhi, increasing the chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital over the next 24 hours. However, the humidity in Delhi and its neighbouring NCR is expected to remain high this week, reported PTI.

Earlier on Monday, some parts of the national capital received scattered and light rainfall, with strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph throughout the day.

According to weather officials, Delhi has recorded over 114.1mm of rainfall in August so far, against the monthly average of 233.1mm.

(With inputs from agencies)