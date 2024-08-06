Delhi rain: Rain forecast in capital tomorrow, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in Delhi, predicted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital for the next two days. The weather agency has predicted cloudy skies and with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Commuters step out during evening rain at sector 12, in Noida, India, on Sunday, August 04, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

It is likely that the rainfall will give respite to Delhi citizens from the again-rising temperatures. On Tuesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. According to IMD's forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 60 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Relative humidity oscillated between 66 per cent and 82 per cent, the IMD said.

According to Skymet, a cyclonic storm is hovering from Rajasthan towards Delhi, increasing the chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital over the next two days. However, the humidity in Delhi NCR is expected to remain high this week.

IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh this week.

“Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh,” the weather agency said in a bulletin.

Parts of Delhi witnessed scattered and light rainfall on Monday, with strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph throughout the day. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 4.5mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and Monday.

As monsoon continues to advance throughout northern India, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh over the next three days. An orange alert has been specifically issued for August 7 and 8, signalling the potential for severe weather conditions in the region.