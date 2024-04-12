Weather updates: Respite from heatwave, IMD predicts rain in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in the southern states of India – Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – as well as in the northwestern part of the country over the weekend. IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, starting from Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, starting from Friday. It has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Besides rainfall, hot, humid, and discomforting weather is expected at isolated places across the state, the IMD said in a release on Friday.

Further heatwave conditions were predicted for April 15 and 16 over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Dust storms predicted for Delhi and Rajasthan tomorrow

The regional weather office in New Delhi predicted on Friday that the city is likely to witness a dust storm on Saturday, accompanied by light rain, a cloudy sky, and gusty winds. Towards the weekend, the weather office predicted light rain and generally cloudy skies. Till April 18, partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds during the day have been predicted.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms or dust storms, accompanied by lightning and squalls with winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, are predicted in Rajasthan on Saturday. The weather department also mentioned that “hailstorms are likely at isolated places in the state.”

Weather prediction for other parts of the country

- The weather department predicts isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday.

- Isolated light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the period from Friday to Sunday.

- Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe, as well as interior Karnataka, are likely to experience isolated light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) “over the next seven days,” while Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry-Karaikal may see similar conditions from Friday till April 15.

- Hailstorm activity is also anticipated at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, and over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on Friday.

- A high moisture influx from the Arabian Sea into Northwest India is expected from Saturday till April 15, leading to isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Friday, and widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) from Saturday till April 15.

- Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) from Saturday till April 15, while Rajasthan may see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from Friday till April 15.

- Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from Saturday till April 15 and over Himachal Pradesh on April 14 and 15.

- Isolated hailstorms are likely over Jammu, Rajasthan, on Saturday; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on Saturday and Sunday; and Uttarakhand & West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

- Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) are expected to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from April 16 to 18.