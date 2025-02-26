Wedding called off as drunk groom garlands bride's friend in UP's Bareilly

A groom reportedly showed up drunk at his wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and ended up garlanding the bride's best friend on Saturday. Drama ensued after the incident, which ended with the wedding being called off. A furious bride immediately slapped the groom and walked off. (Representative image)

There are different versions of the story across reports. The drama began when 26-year-old Ravindra Kumar arrived late at his wedding venue. He was allegedly drunk and started misbehaving with the family and the relatives of the bride, 21-year-old Radha Devi, India Today reported.

The FIR filed by the bride’s family alleged that he had been drinking for a while with his friends by the time the ritual of exchanging garlands was to begin. The groom's friends allegedly bought illicit liquor and gave it to him.

Allegedly in an inebriated state, the groom threw the garland at the bride's best friend, apparently by accident, instead of garlanding Radha Devi. A furious bride immediately slapped the groom and walked off.

A fight erupted between the two families. Chairs were thrown by both sides and the drama continued until the police arrived and took charge of the situation. The groom and his wedding procession were sent back.

Different versions of the story

According to the FIR by the bride's family, the groom's family demanded additional dowry. The bride's father said he had given ₹2.5 lakh during the pre-wedding rituals and another ₹2 lakh on the morning of the wedding. But this didn't seem enough for the groom's family.

Another version of the story is that Ravindra Kumar wanted to marry a woman of his choice, NDTV reported.

The police detained the groom and friends and registered a case for insulting the bride's family and “disturbing the peace”. A case has also been registered against the groom for demanding dowry. An arrest has also been made for selling the illicit liquor that the groom and his friends allegedly consumed.