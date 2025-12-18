Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Dec 19-21)

Bharat Kalachar’s 37th Margazhi Mahotsav (Musical show) Celebrate Mandolin Shreenivas Day (Kanaa Kaanum Kangal) with Anil Srinivasan and U Rajesh, plus a special guest act by YgeeM. (Events and Festivals in India website)

Friday; 6.30pm

Bharat Kalachar, T Nagar

Celebrate Mandolin Shreenivas Day (Kanaa Kaanum Kangal) with Anil Srinivasan and U Rajesh, plus a special guest act by YgeeM. As the city celebrates its season of music, Margazhi, the celebration kicks into gear with soulful rhythms meeting fusion beats, and ragas reinvented for the modern music aficionado.

₹200 onwards. Book on Bookmyshow

Dance For Dance Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 6pm

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore

In its 10th year, Kalavaahini presents a fabulous line-up of dance and music performances. Sankhya Dance Company premieres Viyoga – Fragments of Light, in addition to performances by Aswathi K (solo Bharatnatyam), Christopher Gurusamy (Ananda Dance of Joy, solo Bharatnatyam), Shijith N Parvathy and group (Kavyam, ensemble Bharatnatyam), Divya Hoskere (Vanavasini, solo Bharatnatyam), Sooraj Nambiar (Yayati, solo Kuttiyatam) and Sharmila Biswas and her Odissi ensemble.

Day passes from ₹250 onwards. Book on Bookmyshow

History of Mylapore: Town to Shore (Heritage Walk)

Saturday; 6.30 am

Rasi Silks, Mylapore

Mylapore/Mylapur, is derived from the legend of Goddess Parvati taking the form of a peacock (mayil) to worship Lord Shiva at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple. Conquerors, traders, and diverse communities settled down and added their own twists to the tale of this ancient locality. Over the decades, the area has undergone drastic changes, but the old town still peeks through. From Kapaleeshwarar temple, to the shore, Ashmitha Athreya, founder of Madras Inherited, takes city folks on a walk to uncover the layers of history beneath the old and new town of Mylapore.

₹450 onwards, book on Madrasinherited

The Cosmic Peekaboo: The Science of Disappearing Stars and What They’re Hiding (Lecture discussion)

Sunday; 4pm

The Park, Nungambakkam

Astrophysicist Smrithi Santoshi Nair follows the rhythm of stars circling each other, to decode the secrets enveloped inside their light. Through TESS and Kepler observations, every nuance of brightness is decoded: A star’s size, its heat, its weight and its orbit. The 45-minute lecture explores stellar secrets with a 15–20 minute Q&A session followed by a lively mixer to meet fellow science geeks who like their talks with a tipple.

₹799 (includes a pint of beer). Book on Urbanaut

Sid Sriram Live (Carnatic Music-Margazhi)

Sunday; 10.30am

Bharat Kalachar. T Nagar

A special treat for Chennai music lovers as Sidharth ‘Sid’ Sriram, performs from his enviable repertoire. An Indian Carnatic musician, music producer and playback singer, Sriram is an R&B songwriter as well, with work across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and English music industries.

₹300 onwards. Book on bookmyshow

The Inglorious Bascars (Play)

Sunday; 5pm

Medai The Stage, Alwarpet

This Marghazi, in the midst of the Carnatic music and dance programming, take a detour with Chennai’s Chorus Theatre Company for a Thanglish dark comedy, in the garb of a pirate adventure. The motley crew: A chronically drunk but brilliant captain, a freelancer, a spy and a talking crow all set sail to the end of the world to challenge a ruthless king who kidnaps women from every shore. Fantasy, humour and rebellion collide in this rollicking ride!

₹300 onwards. Book on allevents