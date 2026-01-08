Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 9-11)

What: The Krishna River valley saw the dominance of the Amaravati School of Art between the 3rd century BC and the 3rd century AD. It was when Buddhist art and architecture and the religion’s ritual, literary, political and ethical thoughts saw tremendous evolution.

Writer Krishnamurti Punna’s book Amaravati Arts highlights this shift and the lesser-known school. At the discussion, she will talk about her work on two such sites at Dhranikota and Nagarjunakonda, and how art and culture were practised then. This is your chance to know more about an art school that very little is known about.

When: January 9 (Friday); 6pm

Where: Lamakaan, Off. Road 1, near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free

Niraval Live (musical evening)

What: Celebrate Hyderabad’s local band Niraval and their music at this sit-down performance. Listen to high-energy Tollywood music while enjoy some good food and drinks. Born in 2015, this six-person fusion band is known to create contemporary Indian music, blending different languages and styles.

When: Saturday; 9pm

Where: Akan, opposite Durgam Cheruvu, Madhpur

Entry: ₹199 onwards on BookMyShow

Udyan Utsav (Horticulture and agriculture festival)

What: Calling all nature lovers to check out the grand gardens, part of the President of India’s estate, during this green festival. What you’ll see: Varied species of flowers and flower arrangements, exhibits on eco-friendly gardening and native plants, and a showcase of GI-tagged products from different regions of India. Go get yourself a healthy dose of nature here.

When: January 9-11 (Friday to Sunday); 10am to 8pm

Where: The Presidential Gardens, Secunderabad

Entry: Free. Register on visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in