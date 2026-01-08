Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 9-11)
Book talks, live fusion music, garden walks and a multi-artist exhibition — here’s a curated list of cultural events to explore this weekend
Amaravati Art (Book and history discussion)
What: The Krishna River valley saw the dominance of the Amaravati School of Art between the 3rd century BC and the 3rd century AD. It was when Buddhist art and architecture and the religion’s ritual, literary, political and ethical thoughts saw tremendous evolution.
Writer Krishnamurti Punna’s book Amaravati Arts highlights this shift and the lesser-known school. At the discussion, she will talk about her work on two such sites at Dhranikota and Nagarjunakonda, and how art and culture were practised then. This is your chance to know more about an art school that very little is known about.
When: January 9 (Friday); 6pm
Where: Lamakaan, Off. Road 1, near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills
Entry: Free
Niraval Live (musical evening)
What: Celebrate Hyderabad’s local band Niraval and their music at this sit-down performance. Listen to high-energy Tollywood music while enjoy some good food and drinks. Born in 2015, this six-person fusion band is known to create contemporary Indian music, blending different languages and styles.
When: Saturday; 9pm
Where: Akan, opposite Durgam Cheruvu, Madhpur
Entry: ₹199 onwards on BookMyShow
Udyan Utsav (Horticulture and agriculture festival)
What: Calling all nature lovers to check out the grand gardens, part of the President of India’s estate, during this green festival. What you’ll see: Varied species of flowers and flower arrangements, exhibits on eco-friendly gardening and native plants, and a showcase of GI-tagged products from different regions of India. Go get yourself a healthy dose of nature here.
When: January 9-11 (Friday to Sunday); 10am to 8pm
Where: The Presidential Gardens, Secunderabad
Entry: Free. Register on visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in
Lines of Traditions (Art exhibition)
What: Artists Masuram Ravikanth, D Jayaprakash, Naresh Bollu, Saraswathi Lingampally and Udaya Lakshmi Chiluveru explore subjects such as human and animal portraits, landscapes and cityscapes. The exhibit is also a lesson in how different artists create varied compositions just through lines.
When: January 9-10 (Friday and Saturday); 11am to 8pm
Where: Sublime Galleria, Financial District