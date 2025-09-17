Weeks after SC order, Delhi government issues new guidelines on stray dogs | Check rules

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court modified its stray dogs order, the Delhi government issued guidelines for the management of canines, eradication of rabies and reduction of human-dog conflict in the capital. Expenses for sterilisation and vaccination should be reimbursed to the AWOs after proper verification.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On August 22, the top court modified its previous order dated August 11 that barred the release of stray dogs once picked up by civic bodies. It clarified that the dogs must be released back into the streets after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

The apex court also broadened the scope of the matter and issued notices to all states and union territories, as well as the Animal Husbandry department.

On Monday, the Delhi Department of Urban Development issued the guidelines and shared them with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), news agency PTI reported.

The department said that the regulations have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and the directions of the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ | Delhi to microchip 1 million stray dogs with UNDP aid in 2 years

It also incorporates the revised Animal Birth Control Module released by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The standards are aimed at ensuring the smooth implementation of the programme while protecting public safety and animal welfare.

Animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi hailed the guidelines and termed them "truly brilliant".

Listen In…

New rules in Delhi for stray dogs:

"Under the new framework, the responsibility for implementing the programme rests with the MCD, NDMC, and DCB. At present, the MCD operates 20 ABC centres through NGOs for the purpose of sterilisation and vaccination of street dogs," it said. ALSO READ | Vijay Goel, FONRWA flag rising stray dog menace, seek new action in Noida

Local authorities should only engage with AWBI-recognised Animal Welfare Organisations, the guidelines said.

Under the new rules, veterinarians, handlers and para-veterinary staff of these AWOs have to undergo mandatory training at the ABC Training Centre, which is jointly operated by the AWBI.

Further, no programme related to street dog management can be implemented without proper certification from the Board.

The guidelines specify that infrastructure at each of the centres must have sufficient kennels, operation theatres with electricity backup, specially modified transport vans, and facilities for the safe disposal of waste.

It further mentioned that CCTV coverage in operation and kennel areas at the Centres is a must, with recordings meant to be maintained for at least 30 days.

The guidelines require maintaining detailed records of the street dogs' sterilisation, vaccination, feeding, and medical care.

Expenses for sterilisation and vaccination should be reimbursed to the AWOs after proper verification. ALSO READ | ‘ They don’t consider cow an animal’: PM Modi’s quip on animal lovers after stray dogs row

A local ABC monitoring committee must be constituted according to the rules, with monthly meetings scheduled to assess the progress of the programme and review any complaints.

Monthly reports must go to the committee, and annual reports must be submitted to the AWBI by 31 May every year.

The guidelines clearly state that no stray dog should be relocated or killed, adding that every effort must be made to ensure compliance with the programme's standards.

Local authorities, including the RWAs and the residents, are expected to identify locations appropriate for feeding stray dogs, keeping in mind their territorial nature and the safety of kids and senior citizens.

Feeding points must have proper cleanliness, and leftover food should be disposed of. Signboards must clearly mark the feeding locations, as guidelines prohibit such activities at other locations. Any person found in violation of the feeding rules would face legal action.

The government has also decided to identify the best-performing RWA, which sets up safe and comfortable feeding spots, and reward it.

The guidelines also encourage public awareness campaigns in partnership with schools, NGOs and animal caretakers, aiming to educate the public about dog behaviour, feeding practices, and vaccination programmes.

Pet owners will also have to register their dogs if they are over three months of age. Registration must be renewed on an annual basis and linked to rabies vaccination certificates.

Indian-bred dogs are exempt from registration and their sterilisation and first vaccine will also be provided for free at designated centres.

According to the freshly issued guidelines, owners are expected to submit details about their pet, including breed, gender, and vaccination history.

It further stated that guidelines have also been defined for the handling of aggressive or rabid dogs. Such animals must be taken into custody and observed, with rabid dogs isolated until death and their remains disposed of in a scientific manner.

The guidelines reiterate that the stray dogs, with sterilisation and vaccination, must be released at the same time from which they were caught.

Private shelters recognised by the AWBI might be chosen to house aggressive dogs where needed, the rules said, adding that cruelty during handling is strictly not allowed.

UP govt issues new rules

The Uttar Pradesh government also introduced new guidelines for managing aggressive stray dogs.

A dog will be kept in an animal centre for 10 days if it has bitten a human without provocation, said Dr Vijay Amritraj, Veterinary and Animal Welfare Officer with Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

The dogs will be sterilised, microchipped, and then released back to their original spot. Dogs biting human without any reason will be confined for life in an animal centre, unless adopted.

In case of adoption, the adopters must sign an affidavit promising lifelong care and not releasing the dog back into the streets.

"On 10th September, the Uttar Pradesh Administration passed an order that if any dog that has bitten a human without provocation, then it will be kept in an animal centre for 10 days. If the dog is sterilised, it will be released back at its original place with microchipping. If the dog bites a human for the second time, then this dog will be kept in the animal centre for the remainder of its life. If any person wants to adopt such a dog, then they will have to keep it for its life term," Dr Vijay Amritraj told news agency ANI.

A three-member panel, comprising a veterinary doctor, an animal behaviour expert, and a municipal representative, will determine whether the bikes were provoked or unprovoked.

"In such a situation, if someone is repeatedly provoking the dog, then action will be taken against them as well, and the dog will be trained with the help of a dog trainer so that it can keep itself calm in such a situation in future," Amritraj added.

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)