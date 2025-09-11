Delhi to microchip 1M stray dogs with UNDP aid in 2 years

Delhi development minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced that nearly one million street dogs across the Capital will be microchipped over the next two years in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as part of a broader effort to strengthen rabies control and dog population management. The announcements were made after the meeting of the Animal Welfare Board at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. (AFP)

Mishra said that a Delhi state action plan against rabies is also set to be presented soon, alongside new measures including mandatory registration of pet shops, formation of special monitoring committees, and establishment of district-level animal welfare committees.

The announcements were made after the meeting of the Animal Welfare Board at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

“During the previous government’s tenure, the Animal Welfare Board did not meet for several years. Along with the UNDP we will microchip all stray dogs in the city, around 1 million stray dogs will be targeted in the next two years. An action plan will be made for this and the government will work in a time-bound manner…the Delhi government will soon make the process of registering pet shops mandatory, and a separate monitoring committee is being set up for this. All shops will be required to register as per rules, and strict monitoring will be ensured,” Mishra said after the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Kapil Mishra and development commissioner Shurbir Singh, along with senior officials from the Animal Husbandry Department, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and other concerned departments, were present.

Mishra directed that a dog census and monitoring system be implemented at the earliest to ensure accurate data and stronger future planning. He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed plan soon, clearly outlining guidelines on pet shop registration, rabies control, dog microchipping, prevention of dog bites, and the role of monitoring committees. He also directed that social media platforms should be used more actively to enhance awareness and participation.

The minister said adequate funds are being provided to the board so that work for animal welfare can move forward rapidly. “Animal Welfare Committees will be formed at the district level. A detailed State Action Plan on rabies control will be prepared and presented before World Rabies Day,” said Mishra, adding that the government has decided to launch awareness programmes to promote animal welfare at school levels in collaboration with the education department.

During the meeting, it was also decided that an animal market monitoring committee will soon be formed in Delhi to oversee activities in animal markets.