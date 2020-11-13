e-paper
Home / India News / Well known Kannada journalist Ravi Belagere passes away

Well known Kannada journalist Ravi Belagere passes away

Belagere achieved immense popularity for his crime based TV shows in Kannada.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Ravi Belagere, editor of Kannada tabloid 'Hai Bangalore' who was also an author of nearly 50 books died due to a heart attack in the early hours of Friday.
Ravi Belagere, editor of Kannada tabloid ‘Hai Bangalore’ who was also an author of nearly 50 books died due to a heart attack in the early hours of Friday.(TWITTER.)
         

Ravi Belagere, editor of Kannada tabloid ‘Hai Bangalore’ who was also an author of nearly 50 books, actor and an anchor died due to a heart attack in the early hours of Friday. He was 62 years old. Belagere also ran a popular school in south Bangalore called ‘Prarthana.’ He leaves behind his two wives and four children.

A native of Bellary district, Belagere was also a controversial figure and was arrested by the Central Crime Branch in 2017 for allegedly hiring contract killers to finish off a colleague Sunil Heggaravalli whom he suspected of having an affair with his second wife. The police had raided his house and seized some firearms. Later Belagere was granted bail in the case.

Belagere achieved immense popularity for his crime based TV shows in Kannada. His eldest daughter is married to a well known Kannada actor Srinagara Kitty. A number of political leaders including KPCC President D K Shivakumar, primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar as well as other leading dignitaries from arts, culture, journalism and movie fields have condoled his death.

