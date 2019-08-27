What’s Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever and how it spreads

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:55 IST

A 75-year-old woman was killed in Gujarat in a case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever. The disease has made an appearance in Gujarat after three years. Sukhiben Meniya from Jamdi village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district died at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run Sardar Vallabbhai Patel (SCP) Hospital around midnight on Sunday.

Here’s an explainer on Crimean-Congo fever

A zoonotic viral disease transmitted from animals to humans by a tick that kills. It has a fatality rate of up to 30% of those infected.

Human to human infection

Occurs when contaminated blood, body fluids and waste of patients with the disease comes into contact with broken skin or mucous membranes, such as mouth, nose or eyelids, of another person.

At risk

People in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians are at higher risk.

Origin

First described in Crimea (former USSR) in 1944. The disease is widespread in many countries in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Central Asia.

Incubation period

Usually five to six days after contact with infected blood or tissues, but can extend up to 13 days.

Outbreaks

India: First confirmed case was reported during a nosocomial— infections caught in hospitals, outbreak in Ahmadabad, Gujarat, in January 2011.

Subsequent outbreaks

During 2012–2015, cases were reported from the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Cases were documented from 6 districts of Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Amreli, Patan, Surendranagar, Kutch, and Aravalli) and 3 districts of Rajasthan (Sirohi, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer). One case was also reported from Uttar Pradesh.

Last case

In 2016, a farmer died of the fever in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Symptoms

Sudden onset of fever, muscle ache, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. There may also be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sore throat. In severe cases sharp mood swings and confusion.

Treatment

The patient is usually provided supportive care to manage symptoms.

Vaccine

No vaccine is currently available for human use.

