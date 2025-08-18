‘When INDIA bloc wins…’: Rahul Gandhi's stark warning to EC ahead of Bihar polls | Top quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating a new form of "vote theft" and said voters will give them a befitting reply in the Bihar assembly election. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during Voter Adhikar Yatra. (ANI)

Taking aim at both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's poll panel, Gandhi said, "Like PM Modi talks of a special package, the EC brought a special package for Bihar named SIR, a new form of vote theft."

He also warned the three election commissioners that the INDIA bloc would take action against them once in power, promising to expose what he described as systematic electoral fraud.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi, made the remarks during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Gayaji hours after the opposition leaders hit back at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his statements during the ECI presser.

Opposition parties issued a joint statement regarding the Election Commission (EC) press conference, saying that the apex poll body has “completely failed in discharging its constitutional duties.”

Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's speech today:

1- "I want to tell three election commissioners that when there will be an INDIA bloc government in the country, we will take action against the Election Commission's involvement in vote theft," said Rahul Gandhi.

2- "Give us some time, we will catch your theft in every assembly, Lok Sabha seat and put it before people," Congress MP warned the poll body.

3- "People of Bihar will tell election commissioners, BJP leaders in one voice that 'vote chori' cannot be done in the state," Gandhi warned.

4- "Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of a special package, EC brought a special package for Bihar named SIR, which means a new form of vote theft," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

5- "I want to tell the Election Commission, the whole country will ask you to give an affidavit," said Rahul Gandhi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Gayaji.