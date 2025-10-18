When to celebrate Diwali? French embassy joins fun debate with a ‘special video’ | Watch

“Confused about the Diwali date? So are we! But one thing’s certain: lights, joy, and sweets await! Watch our special video on Deepavali - the festival of lights,” French embassy in India posted on X.

The tithi , or the auspicious timing of Diwali falls on both days, i.e October 20 and 21, and hence the confusion. Whereas some argue it is on the October 21, others say it should be celebrated on October 20.

Amid confusion among many over when to celebrate Diwali, the French embassy in India released a fun video of its members on Friday.

In the video, members of the embassy are seen trying to cross-check and match dates for Diwali, and ending up getting more confused about the same.

The confusion peaked as one of them even got two ethnic outfits to wear on both days, while another wanted half of his order of marigold flowers on one day and the other half on the next day.

Another member is seen expressing joy and excitement of getting an invitation to her first Diwali party. Although she looked forward to attending the party, she was grappled with confusion as the host had asked her to come on Diwali, but did not mention the date. Her co-worker however troubleshot the confusion by saying, “Dono din mana lo,” which translates to “Celebrate it on both days.”

The confusion arose after the auspicious time of Diwali 2025 was divided in two days, October 20 and 21.

This year, as per Drikpanchang.com, Narak Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, which is observed a day before Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, Monday, and the tithi (auspicious timing) for the Chaturdashi is up to 03:44 pm, followed by Amavasya (Krishna Amavasya).

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 1:51 pm on October 19, and since the worship is done at night, some people are also observing Choti Diwali on October 19 instead of October 20.