Who is Justice Surya Kant, set to be the next Chief Justice of India?

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the next Chief Justice of India, following Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai's recommendation naming him as his successor. Once formally notified by the government, he is expected to assume office on November 24 and serve until February 9, 2027. Justice Surya Kant will become the first person from Haryana to hold the country's highest judicial office.

Chief Justice Gavai, in his recommendation, described Justice Kant as “suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” adding that both shared a similar social background marked by perseverance and struggle.

“Like me, Justice Kant also belongs to the class in society that has seen struggles at every stage in life, which makes me confident that he would be best suited to understand the pain and sufferings of those who need the judiciary to protect their rights,” Gavai told Hindustan Times.

A journey from Hisar to the Supreme Court Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant’s rise reflects both academic excellence and administrative acumen. A graduate of Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, he earned his law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984.

He began his career at the Hisar district court before moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1985, where he specialised in constitutional, service, and civil matters. His sharp legal mind and balanced advocacy saw him represent several major public institutions, including universities, boards, and banks.

In 2000, at just 38, he became the youngest Advocate General of Haryana - a distinction that made him one of the state’s most prominent legal figures. He was designated a Senior Advocate the following year.

Judicial career and milestones Justice Surya Kant was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in January 2004, where he served for over 14 years. During his tenure, he was known for a rigorous work ethic and judgments that combined constitutional precision with social awareness.

In October 2018, he took over as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and was subsequently elevated to the Supreme Court of India in May 2019.

At the apex court, Justice Kant has been part of several constitution benches and has contributed to landmark rulings, including the 2023 verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370. He has participated in over 1,000 judgments spanning constitutional law, human rights, and administrative issues.

He also serves as the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (since November 2024) and as Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi. Earlier, he was a two-term member of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and remains active in the Indian Law Institute.