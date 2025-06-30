Who is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Amritsar North MLA suspended by AAP for 5 years

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Amritsar North, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, for five years over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities, reported PTI. The move comes just days after Singh criticised the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the way the Vigilance Bureau raided his residence. In April 2007, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh became Amritsar’s Senior Superintendent of Police and served in that position till October 2009. (File)

According to party sources, the decision to suspend Singh was taken by the party’s political affairs committee, who added that there is no place in the party for those who try to hinder its campaign against drugs, the PTI report said.

Who is Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Before his political career started, Singh was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Punjab cadre. Originally from Bihar’s Gopalganj district, Singh has had several feathers in his cap.

In April 2007, Singh became Amritsar’s Senior Superintendent of Police and served in that position till October 2009. He became Deputy Inspector General of Police in April 2015 and Inspector General of Police in April 2019.

In 2021, Singh resigned from his IPS job and entered politics. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party and in 2022, Singh won from Amritsar North constituency and became part of the Punjab’s state assembly. He defeated Congress’ sitting MLA Sunil Datti.

Singh has earned Masters of Arts in Sanskrit from Patna University and in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

He did his PhD in Police Administration from Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and has also done bachelors in law (LLB) from Punjab University, followed by an MBA from IGNOU. Most recently, Singh earned a diploma in French language from GNDU.

According to Singh’s website, he is also an Advocate with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Singh was the chief of the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the firing incidents in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015, which originated from the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The report filed by Singh in the Haryana and Punjab high court shook the state government at the time headed by Captain Amarinder Singh. However, the report was rejected by the high court which called it politically motivated.

Singh’ wife, Madhumita, passed away last year and he has two daughters.

What did Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh say?

On June 25, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh shared a video of the Vigilance Bureau’s raid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s house. In the video, Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur, who is the SAD MLA from Majitha constituency, is seen protesting the highhandedness of the bureau officials for barging into her house.

Sharing the video, Singh wrote, “When Majithia ji was in jail in 2022, the Bhagwant Mann-led government neither conducted any interrogation nor sought his remand and eventually allowed him bail.”

“The dignity of a family is shared by all — whether one is a politician, actor, rich or poor, friend or foe. Conducting a raid at someone’s house early in the morning is against ethical principles. Almost every government has misused the police and vigilance agencies for its own benefit, but the outcome has never been significant,” he added.

“I may have political disagreements or ideological differences with someone, but when it comes to principles, religion, and integrity — it becomes necessary to speak out. When Majithia Sahib was in jail in a case registered during the Congress government, the Mann government did not seek any remand or conduct any questioning. Later, the state apparatus under Mann sahib even facilitated his bail.”

“The Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail (to Majithia) on grounds that if the police don’t require someone for interrogation, keeping them in custody is against the law. My point is that when he was in custody, the government enabled his bail, and now suddenly, notices are being issued to him, raids are being conducted at his house, and the dignity of his wife is being violated. It is important to mention here that I have an ideological disagreement with Majithia sahib — and that remains. But this is a matter of ethics and integrity.”