Who is Meghnad S, the YouTuber challenging AAP's Somnath Bharti in Delhi polls?

YouTuber and journalist Meghnad S has thrown his hat into the political ring contesting as an independent candidate in the Malviya Nagar constituency for Delhi Assembly Elections, voting for which was held on February 5. Known for his engaging content on his YouTube channel 'Meghnerd,' Meghnad will be contesting against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA who is seeking re-election from the area. Meghnad is known for his engaging content on his YouTube channel 'Meghnerd'.(LinkedIn)

The stakes are high in this constituency, which has been a battleground between the ruling AAP, the opposition BJP, and a resurgent Congress. In the 2020 assembly elections, Somnath Bharti defeated BJP's Shailender Singh by a significant margin of 18,000 votes. This year, Bharti will face fierce competition not only from Meghnad but also from BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress's Jitender Kumar Kochar.

Meghnad, who is 35 years old, brings a fresh perspective to the table. With a background in public policy and content creation, he describes his candidacy as an attempt to offer a "normie" alternative to traditional politicians. His choice of the pen as his election symbol speaks volumes about his approach: he wants to represent "the power of the educated who wish to bring change."

“I take pride in being an independent candidate. My primary goal is to prove a point: hyper-local leaders can best address local issues. My only boss is YOU, the people of Malviya Nagar," Meghnad said in a recent interview with The Times of India, acknowledging the challenges of running without the support of a major political party.

As part of his campaign, Meghnad recently released a catchy song titled "Dilli Ka Normie Neta" on his YouTube channel, featuring playful lyrics that tackle the frustrations of Delhi's residents with issues like traffic congestion, pollution, and ongoing civic problems. The song uses a light-hearted yet determined tone to introduce Meghnad’s candidacy.

The lyrics of the song's first stanza translate to:

"Not a Hindu or Muslim, your leader will be a nerd.

He will take care of roads, air, and water, and your issues will be solved.

Hi, my name is Meghnad,

I’ll take care of Malviya Nagar's people."

In the song, Meghnad also touches upon his stance as an outsider to traditional politics

"Not your usual politician, I don’t make tall claims,

So choose the pen on an EV machine once," he says in the song.

Litmus test for Meghnad

The 2025 Delhi assembly elections mark a significant moment for Meghnad, who comes into the race with no criminal record, an academic background as a graduate, and a total net worth of ₹55.1 lakh. His financial disclosures reveal ₹55.1 lakh in movable assets, with liabilities of ₹1 lakh. Meghnad has also made it clear that he is self-funded, relying on his income from content creation and authorship.

Meghnad’s candidacy is a bold move in a race dominated by the AAP and BJP, with the Congress trying to make a comeback in the city it once ruled. While AAP’s Bharti and BJP’s Upadhyay are seasoned political figures, Meghnad hopes to resonate with voters frustrated by the status quo. His message is clear: local issues deserve local solutions, and he promises to put the people of Malviya Nagar first.

The results of the elections will be declared on February 8, 2025, and it remains to be seen whether Meghnad can emerge as a genuine contender in this high-stakes contest.